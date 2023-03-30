SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SBFG opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $98.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.82. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 35,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.