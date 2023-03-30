Scotiabank Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$65.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

EIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$63.11.

Exchange Income Price Performance

Exchange Income stock opened at C$52.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$38.23 and a 52 week high of C$55.67.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

Exchange Income Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.45%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

