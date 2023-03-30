Scotiabank Raises First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$40.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$31.60.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$30.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$18.67 and a 1-year high of C$45.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00. 19.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

