Secure Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,068 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after acquiring an additional 534,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,895 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,574,217,000 after purchasing an additional 137,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $332.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $147.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $333.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $396.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

