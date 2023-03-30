Secure Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $149.73 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

