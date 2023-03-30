Secure Asset Management LLC Has $241,000 Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $887,000. Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $729,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 73.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period.

Shares of XSD stock opened at $205.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.63 and a 200-day moving average of $178.95. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $138.65 and a 1-year high of $220.31.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

