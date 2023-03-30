Secure Asset Management LLC Has $518,000 Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 281.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,119 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 20,740 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 97.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.62.

RIVN opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.42. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

