Secure Asset Management LLC Has $654,000 Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $37.38 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $42.98. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.51.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

