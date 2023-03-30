Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $207.97 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.64. The company has a market capitalization of $124.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 142.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

