Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $264,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,226 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,076,271,000 after purchasing an additional 322,352 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,230,000 after acquiring an additional 434,023 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $449,662,000 after acquiring an additional 402,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $90.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $244.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $91.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

