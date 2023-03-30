Secure Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $189.07 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

