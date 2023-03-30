Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New $743,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,178 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global cut Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.96.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $205.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $532.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.31 and its 200 day moving average is $142.45. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,439.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

