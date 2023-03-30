Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $84.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.70. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

