Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,270 Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ESP opened at $19.81 on Thursday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Cuts Dividend

Espey Mfg. & Electronics ( NYSEAMERICAN:ESP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.