Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FENY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 148.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 103,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 62,015 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $25.98.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

