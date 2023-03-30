Secure Asset Management LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $19.00 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.