Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 366 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $53.28 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average is $52.55.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

