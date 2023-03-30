Secure Asset Management LLC Takes $216,000 Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 7.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 5.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 20.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Citigroup upgraded DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $61.12.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.07 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

DT Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

