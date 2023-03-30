Secure Asset Management LLC Takes $587,000 Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 112,666 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 132,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 53,669 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:SHYD opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

