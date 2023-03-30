Secure Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at $390,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 9.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 76.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Polaris

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Polaris Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on PII shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

NYSE PII opened at $108.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $123.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Featured Articles

