Secure Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.60.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $279.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.23. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $284.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.