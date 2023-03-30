Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Susquehanna

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SMTC. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

Semtech Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,921,000 after buying an additional 1,331,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,401,000 after buying an additional 151,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 338.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,738,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,270,000 after buying an additional 2,885,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,972,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,432,000 after acquiring an additional 453,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,227,000 after acquiring an additional 716,294 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.