Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Susquehanna

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SMTC. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

Semtech Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Semtech Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,921,000 after buying an additional 1,331,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,401,000 after buying an additional 151,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 338.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,738,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,270,000 after buying an additional 2,885,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,972,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,432,000 after acquiring an additional 453,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,227,000 after acquiring an additional 716,294 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

