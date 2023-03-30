SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

SenesTech Stock Performance

Shares of SNES stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.15. SenesTech has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98.

Get SenesTech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SenesTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.82% of SenesTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sectors such as animal, structural, and food markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.