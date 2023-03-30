Senior (OTC:SNIRF) PT Raised to GBX 205 at Barclays

Senior (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 183 ($2.25) to GBX 205 ($2.52) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Senior from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Senior alerts:

Senior Price Performance

Shares of OTC SNIRF opened at C$1.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.51. Senior has a 52-week low of C$1.35 and a 52-week high of C$1.61.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.