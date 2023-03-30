Severfield (LON:SFR) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Severfield (LON:SFR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 109 ($1.34) price target on the stock.

Severfield Price Performance

Severfield stock opened at GBX 60.60 ($0.74) on Monday. Severfield has a 12-month low of GBX 46.65 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 75.49 ($0.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £187.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,010.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Severfield Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Severfield Company Profile

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

Featured Articles

