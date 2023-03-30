Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives $74.77 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.77.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOUR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $400,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $497,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,023,850.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $674,825. 36.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.8% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,274,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,925 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4,010.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 534,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 521,355 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2,078.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 392,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after buying an additional 374,454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after buying an additional 338,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,871,000 after buying an additional 331,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

FOUR stock opened at $71.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.86 million. Analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

