Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 75.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 32.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the second quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SHG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shinhan Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.46 to $32.31 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shares of SHG stock opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

