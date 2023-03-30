Short Interest in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Rises By 30.1%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,890,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the February 28th total of 14,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Amarin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Creative Planning increased its position in Amarin by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Amarin by 0.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 887,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 39.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Amarin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 410,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amarin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amarin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Amarin Trading Up 0.7 %

Amarin Company Profile

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. Amarin has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.74.

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.