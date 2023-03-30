Short Interest in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Expands By 144.2%

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 144.2% from the February 28th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:ASA opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

