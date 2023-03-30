Short Interest in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Expands By 144.2%

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 144.2% from the February 28th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance
NYSE:ASA opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $23.25.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals
About ASA Gold and Precious Metals
ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASA Gold and Precious Metals (ASA)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.