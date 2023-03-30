Short Interest in ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Declines By 63.5%

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,000 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the February 28th total of 1,358,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACLLF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ATCO in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ATCO Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ACLLF opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47. ATCO has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $38.85.

ATCO Increases Dividend

ATCO Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.33. ATCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

