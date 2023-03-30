Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Expands By 69.5%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 720,100 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the February 28th total of 424,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,201.0 days.

ENN Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:XNGSF opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. ENN Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

