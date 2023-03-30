Short Interest in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Rises By 146.8%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 146.8% from the February 28th total of 579,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,470,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average is $49.84. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $51.78.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

