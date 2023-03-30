Short Interest in Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Increases By 42.0%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,205,400 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the February 28th total of 5,073,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.6 days.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Performance

Shares of WLBMF stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. Wallbridge Mining has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.31.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wallbridge Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of gold. Its project portfolio includes Denison property, Parking Offset properties, East Range properties, Fenelon, and Beschefer. The company was founded by Risto Laamanen on June 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Lively, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.