Short Interest in Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Rises By 36.5%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the February 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Whitbread Stock Up 1.2 %

Whitbread stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16. Whitbread has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $10.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,100 ($38.09) to GBX 3,530 ($43.37) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 2,790 ($34.28) to GBX 3,150 ($38.70) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,050 ($49.76) to GBX 4,100 ($50.37) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,000 ($36.86) to GBX 3,500 ($43.00) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,500 ($43.00) to GBX 3,750 ($46.07) in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

