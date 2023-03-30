Short Interest in Wildpack Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLDPF) Decreases By 29.9%

Wildpack Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wildpack Beverage Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WLDPF opened at C$0.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. Wildpack Beverage has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wildpack Beverage from $0.20 to $0.10 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

About Wildpack Beverage

Wildpack Beverage Inc engages in can filling and decorating business. The company offers can sleeving and labelling; beverage co-packing; can packaging; and private label services, as well as warehousing services. It also engages in the sourcing and brokering of aluminum cans, can ends, cartons, trays, and tertiary packaging.

