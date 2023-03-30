Short Interest in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Expands By 38.8%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the February 28th total of 5,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WW International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

WW opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $274.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.63. WW International has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $11.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.01 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WW International will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in WW International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in WW International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in WW International by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WW International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in WW International by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

