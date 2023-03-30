Short Interest in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Grows By 34.6%

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 823,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $25,780.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,196 shares in the company, valued at $135,962.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,692 shares of company stock worth $50,864. Corporate insiders own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,155,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 698.9% in the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 830,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 726,674 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 55.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,546,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 913,242 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

X4 Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XFOR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.71.

XFOR opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The company has a market cap of $57.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.