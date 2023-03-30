Short Interest in Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Decreases By 60.1%

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 812,400 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the February 28th total of 2,037,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Yamada Stock Performance
Shares of YMDAF opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. Yamada has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $3.59.
About Yamada
