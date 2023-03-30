Short Interest in Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Decreases By 60.1%

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 812,400 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the February 28th total of 2,037,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Yamada Stock Performance

Shares of YMDAF opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. Yamada has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $3.59.

Get Yamada alerts:

About Yamada

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail and sale of electrical and home appliances, nursing and health products, mobile phones, and information equipment. Its products include color televisions, washing machines, cooking appliances, personal computers, telephones, fax machines, mobile phones, beauty supplies, jewelry, clothing, housing-related products and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.