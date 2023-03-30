Short Interest in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expands By 70.0%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the February 28th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yatra Online by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 18,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Yatra Online during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YTRA opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.80 million, a P/E ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Wednesday.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

