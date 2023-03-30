Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Declines By 59.0%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the February 28th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zalando Stock Up 3.2 %

ZLNDY stock opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 973.00, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.75. Zalando has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $28.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZLNDY. HSBC raised shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zalando from €27.00 ($29.03) to €33.00 ($35.48) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

