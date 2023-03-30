Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Grows By 130.6%

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,440,000 shares, an increase of 130.6% from the February 28th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZION shares. DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.91.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $739,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 70,761 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $256,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.