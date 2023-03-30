Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Grows By 130.6%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,440,000 shares, an increase of 130.6% from the February 28th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZION shares. DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.91.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $739,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 70,761 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $256,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

