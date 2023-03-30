SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Citigroup

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SLG has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.63.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of SLG stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.52.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -218.12%.

Insider Activity

In other SL Green Realty news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $70,404.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 91.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 58.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 112.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 84,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

