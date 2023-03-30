Smiths Group’s (SMIN) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMINGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,650 ($20.27) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.50) to GBX 1,845 ($22.67) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.26) to GBX 1,860 ($22.85) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,813.75 ($22.28).

Smiths Group Stock Up 0.8 %

SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,681 ($20.65) on Monday. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,352.50 ($16.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,807 ($22.20). The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,742.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,633.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56,033.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Smiths Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 12.90 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is presently 133,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smiths Group

In other news, insider Richard Howes bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,756 ($21.58) per share, for a total transaction of £1,756 ($2,157.51). Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Smiths Group

(Get Rating)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Articles

