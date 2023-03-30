South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Macquarie

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SOUHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 240 ($2.95) in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.75.

South32 Stock Up 1.4 %

SOUHY opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. South32 has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

About South32

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

