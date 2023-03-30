Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) PT Lowered to $1.05

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America to $1.05 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPIR. Benchmark cut their price objective on Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Spire Global from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of SPIR stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.42. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

In related news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $92,203.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,887,289 shares in the company, valued at $11,105,034.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Theresa Condor sold 35,118 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $35,820.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,530.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $92,203.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,887,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,227 shares of company stock worth $281,752. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 22,882 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 331,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

