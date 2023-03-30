St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,570 ($19.29) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STJ. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.43) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,340 ($16.46) to GBX 1,460 ($17.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($17.57) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,153 ($14.17) to GBX 1,200 ($14.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.97) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,391.88 ($17.10).

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of STJ stock opened at GBX 1,187.50 ($14.59) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,227.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,146.73. The company has a market cap of £6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,604.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 904.60 ($11.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,520 ($18.68).

Insiders Place Their Bets

St. James’s Place Company Profile

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Andrew Croft sold 15,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($14.45), for a total transaction of £180,468.96 ($221,733.58). 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

