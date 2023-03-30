Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Stella-Jones Stock Up 0.1 %

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$49.93 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$30.54 and a 1-year high of C$55.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.80.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

