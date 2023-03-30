STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STEP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered STEP Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

TSE STEP opened at C$3.32 on Monday. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$2.66 and a 1 year high of C$6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$237.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.06.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

