Stifel Nicolaus Increases Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$2.20

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s current price.

CMMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.46.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$2.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.87. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The stock has a market cap of C$440.41 million, a PE ratio of -25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.35, for a total value of C$234,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,966,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$63,266,211.22. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

