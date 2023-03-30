Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CVOSF opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. Coveo Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $5.02.

